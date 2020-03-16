Shares of Jpmorgan Chase Has Fallen Below Previous 52-Week Low

Jpmorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) traded at a new 52-week low today of $85.03. So far today approximately 444,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 18 million shares.

Over the past year, Jpmorgan Chasehas traded in a range of $85.03 to $140.76 and are now at $85.03. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.2%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. provides global financial services and retail banking. The Company provides services such as investment banking, treasury and securities services, asset management, private banking, card member services, commercial banking, and home finance. JP Morgan Chase serves business enterprises, institutions, and individuals.

There is potential upside of 42.9% for shares of Jpmorgan Chase based on a current price of $85.03 and an average consensus analyst price target of $121.48. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $121.54 and subsequent resistance at its 50-day MA of $129.21.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Jpmorgan Chase on February 25th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $128.91. Since that call, shares of Jpmorgan Chase have fallen 19.4%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.