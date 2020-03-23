Shares of Johnson&Johnson Fall to a New 52-Week Low

Shares of Johnson&Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) traded today at $115.05, breaking its 52-week low. Approximately 1 million shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 11 million shares.

Johnson & Johnson manufactures health care products and provides related services for the consumer, pharmaceutical, and medical devices and diagnostics markets. The Company sells products such as skin and hair care products, acetaminophen products, pharmaceuticals, diagnostic equipment, and surgical equipment in countries located around the world.

Johnson&Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has potential upside of 24.4% based on a current price of $116.53 and analysts' consensus price target of $145.00. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $137.17 and subsequent resistance at its 50-day MA of $144.09.

In the past 52 weeks, Johnson&Johnson share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $115.05 and a high of $154.50 and are now at $116.53. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.1% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Johnson&Johnson on February 25th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $145.29. Since that call, shares of Johnson&Johnson have fallen 17.4%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.