Shares of Johnson Controls Fall to a New 52-Week Low

Shares of Johnson Controls (NYSE:JCI) traded today at $27.28, breaking its 52-week low. Approximately 127,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 6.9 million shares.

Potential upside of 44.7% exists for Johnson Controls, based on a current level of $27.70 and analysts' average consensus price target of $40.08. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $39.34 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $41.27.

Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) provides building products and technology solutions. The Company offers air systems, building management, HVAC controls, security, and fire safety solutions. JCI serves customers worldwide.

In the past 52 weeks, Johnson Controls share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $27.28 and a high of $44.82 and are now at $27.70. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.5%.

