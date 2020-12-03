Shares of J.C. Penney Co Fall Below Previous 52-Week Low

J.C. Penney Co (NYSE:JCP) traded today at a new 52-week low of $0.36. So far today approximately 2.9 million shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 6.2 million shares.

J.C. Penney Co (NYSE:JCP) has potential upside of 898.7% based on a current price of $0.36 and analysts' consensus price target of $3.63. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $0.79 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $0.92.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of J.C. Penney Co have traded between the current low of $0.36 and a high of $1.91 and are now at $0.36. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 4% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.9%.

J. C. Penney Company, Inc., through its subsidiary, operates department stores in the United States and Puerto Rico. The Company provides merchandise and services to consumers through department stores, catalog departments, and the Internet. J.C. Penney markets primarily family apparel, jewelry, shoes, accessories, and home furnishings.

