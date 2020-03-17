Shares of Jack In The Box Fall Below Previous 52-Week Low

Shares of Jack In The Box (NASDAQ:JACK) traded at a new 52-week low today of $24.54. Approximately 210,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 647,000 shares.

There is potential upside of 297.7% for shares of Jack In The Box based on a current price of $25.86 and an average consensus analyst price target of $102.83. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $76.54 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $81.44.

Jack in the Box Inc. operates and franchises restaurants. The Company provides a variety of food items including hamburgers, specialty sandwiches, salads, Mexican food, finger foods, and side items. Jack in the Box offers its products and services throughout the United States and Canada.

In the past 52 weeks, Jack In The Box share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $24.54 and a high of $93.12 and are now at $25.86. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.8% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.1%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Jack In The Box and will alert subscribers who have JACK in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.