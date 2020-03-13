Shares of Jabil Inc Has Fallen Below Previous 52-Week Low

Shares of Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) traded at a new 52-week low today of $22.59. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 506,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 1.4 million shares.

Over the past year, Jabil Inchas traded in a range of $22.59 to $44.20 and are now at $24.91. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 2.8%.

Jabil Inc has overhead space with shares priced $24.91, or 22.7% below the average consensus analyst price target of $32.22. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $34.33 and subsequent resistance at its 50-day MA of $38.29.

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services. The Company offers digital prototyping, printed electronics, device integration, circuit designing, and volume board assembly services. Jabil serves automotive, consumer health, data centers, energy, and defense and aerospace sectors worldwide.

