Shares of Investors Bancor Fall to a New 52-Week Low

Investors Bancor (NASDAQ:ISBC) traded at a new 52-week low today of $7.71. Approximately 260,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 3.3 million shares.

There is potential upside of 86.0% for shares of Investors Bancor based on a current price of $7.93 and an average consensus analyst price target of $14.75. Investors Bancor shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $11.37 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $11.42.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Investors Bancor have traded between the current low of $7.71 and a high of $12.74 and are now at $7.93. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.25% lower and 1.65% lower over the past week, respectively.

Investors Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Investors Savings Bank. The Bank attracts deposits from the general public and originates a variety of loans and also invests in securities. Investors Savings Bank operates through a network of offices throughout New Jersey.

