Shares of Investors Bancor Fall Below Previous 52-Week Low

Shares of Investors Bancor (NASDAQ:ISBC) traded today at $8.61, breaking its 52-week low. So far today approximately 216,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 3.1 million shares.

Investors Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Investors Savings Bank. The Bank attracts deposits from the general public and originates a variety of loans and also invests in securities. Investors Savings Bank operates through a network of offices throughout New Jersey.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Investors Bancor have traded between the current low of $8.61 and a high of $12.77 and are now at $8.65. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.2% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.2%.

There is potential upside of 70.4% for shares of Investors Bancor based on a current price of $8.65 and an average consensus analyst price target of $14.75. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $11.45 and subsequent resistance at its 50-day MA of $11.56.

