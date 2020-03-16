Shares of Invesco Ltd Fall to a New 52-Week Low

Invesco Ltd (NYSE:IVZ) traded at a new 52-week low today of $8.27. So far today approximately 352,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 5.6 million shares.

In the past 52 weeks, Invesco Ltd share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $8.27 and a high of $22.18 and are now at $8.27. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 1.31% lower and 3.91% lower over the past week, respectively.

Invesco Ltd. provides investment management services. The Company offers equity, fixed income, separate accounts, exchange traded, collective, and balance mutual funds. Invesco serves customers globally.

There is potential upside of 335.3% for shares of Invesco Ltd based on a current price of $8.27 and an average consensus analyst price target of $36.00. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $16.65 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $17.52.

