Shares of Intl Flvr & Frag Has Fallen Below Previous 52-Week Low

Shares of Intl Flvr & Frag (NYSE:IFF) traded today at $102.28, breaking its 52-week low. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 78,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 1.3 million shares.

Over the past year, Intl Flvr & Fraghas traded in a range of $102.28 to $152.95 and are now at $104.98. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.5%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. creates, manufactures, and supplies flavors and fragrances for the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. The Company's flavors and fragrances are individual ingredients and compounds of a large number of ingredients that are blended, mixed, and reacted together to produce proprietary formulas.

Potential upside of 36.8% exists for Intl Flvr & Frag, based on a current level of $104.98 and analysts' average consensus price target of $143.65. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $130.00 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $130.35.

