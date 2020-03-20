Shares of Interpublic Grp Fall to a New 52-Week Low

Shares of Interpublic Grp (NYSE:IPG) traded at a new 52-week low today of $13.36. So far today approximately 840,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 5.3 million shares.

Interpublic Grp (NYSE:IPG) has potential upside of 82.2% based on a current price of $13.85 and analysts' consensus price target of $25.23. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $21.88 and subsequent resistance at its 50-day MA of $21.98.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. is an organization of advertising agencies and marketing service companies. The Company operates globally in the sectors of advertising, independent media buying, direct marketing, healthcare communications, interactive consulting services, marketing research, promotions, experiential and sport marketing, and public relations.

Interpublic Grp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $25.20 and the current low of $13.36 and are currently at $13.85 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.6% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.8%.

