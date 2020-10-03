Shares of Interpublic Grp Fall to a New 52-Week Low

Interpublic Grp (NYSE:IPG) traded at a new 52-week low today of $18.00. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 679,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 4 million shares.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Interpublic Grp have traded between the current low of $18.00 and a high of $25.20 and are now at $18.02. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.8%.

Interpublic Grp (NYSE:IPG) has potential upside of 40.0% based on a current price of $18.02 and analysts' consensus price target of $25.23. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $22.11 and subsequent resistance at its 50-day MA of $23.08.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. is an organization of advertising agencies and marketing service companies. The Company operates globally in the sectors of advertising, independent media buying, direct marketing, healthcare communications, interactive consulting services, marketing research, promotions, experiential and sport marketing, and public relations.

