Shares of Interpublic Grp Fall Below Previous 52-Week Low

Interpublic Grp (NYSE:IPG) traded today at a new 52-week low of $14.71. Approximately 123,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 4.7 million shares.

Potential upside of 70.0% exists for Interpublic Grp, based on a current level of $14.84 and analysts' average consensus price target of $25.23. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $22.02 and subsequent resistance at its 50-day MA of $22.61.

In the past 52 weeks, Interpublic Grp share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $14.71 and a high of $25.20 and are now at $14.84. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.4%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. is an organization of advertising agencies and marketing service companies. The Company operates globally in the sectors of advertising, independent media buying, direct marketing, healthcare communications, interactive consulting services, marketing research, promotions, experiential and sport marketing, and public relations.

