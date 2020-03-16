Shares of Integra Lifescie Fall to a New 52-Week Low

Shares of Integra Lifescie (NASDAQ:IART) traded today at $34.72, breaking its 52-week low. So far today approximately 83,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 743,000 shares.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices, implants, and biomaterials. The Company's products are primarily used in the treatment of burns and skin defects, spinal and cranial disorders, orthopedics, and other surgical applications.

Integra Lifescie (NASDAQ:IART) has potential upside of 53.1% based on a current price of $41.10 and analysts' consensus price target of $62.91. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $55.49 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $57.38.

Over the past year, Integra Lifesciehas traded in a range of $34.72 to $65.09 and are now at $41.10. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.4%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Integra Lifescie on February 27th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $53.81. Since that call, shares of Integra Lifescie have fallen 19.4%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.