Shares of Ingersoll-Rand Fall Below Previous 52-Week Low

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) traded today at a new 52-week low of $21.05. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 172,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 4.8 million shares.

Ingersoll-Rand share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $146.85 and the current low of $21.05 and are currently at $21.70 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 5.3% while the 200-day MA has slid 1.2%.

Ingersoll-Rand Public Limited Company manufactures industrial equipment. The Company offers central heaters, air conditioners, electric vehicles, air cleaners, and fluid handling products. Ingersoll-Rand markets its products worldwide.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) has potential upside of 374.5% based on a current price of $21.70 and analysts' consensus price target of $102.94. Ingersoll-Rand shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $119.00 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $122.83.

