Shares of Incyte Corp Has Fallen Below Previous 52-Week Low

Incyte Corp (NASDAQ:INCY) traded today at a new 52-week low of $64.26. Approximately 81,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 1.9 million shares.

Incyte Corp (NASDAQ:INCY) has potential upside of 29.4% based on a current price of $64.71 and analysts' consensus price target of $83.75. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $76.45 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $81.27.

Incyte Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company discovers, develops, and commercializes proprietary small molecule drugs, primarily used in oncology.

Over the past year, Incyte Corphas traded in a range of $64.26 to $96.79 and are now at $64.71. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.6%.

