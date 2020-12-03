Shares of Ibm Has Fallen Below Previous 52-Week Low

Ibm (NYSE:IBM) traded at a new 52-week low today of $106.34. So far today approximately 775,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 6.5 million shares.

In the past 52 weeks, Ibm share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $106.34 and a high of $158.75 and are now at $107.31. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.6%.

Potential upside of 59.0% exists for Ibm, based on a current level of $107.31 and analysts' average consensus price target of $170.61. Ibm shares should first meet resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $138.45 and find additional resistance at the 50-day MA of $139.94.

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) provides computer solutions through the use of advanced information technology. The Company's solutions include technologies, systems, products, services, software, and financing. IBM offers its products through its global sales and distribution organization, as well as through a variety of third party distributors and resellers.

