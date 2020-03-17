Shares of Iberiabank Corp Has Fallen Below Previous 52-Week Low

Shares of Iberiabank Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) traded today at $34.22, breaking its 52-week low. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 133,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 511,000 shares.

IBERIABANK Corporation is the holding company for IBERIABANK, a commercial bank conducting business from a network of offices located throughout Louisiana. The Bank attracts deposits from the general public and uses those funds to originate consumer and commercial loans. IBERIABANK also offers discount brokerage services through a wholly owned subsidiary.

Over the past year, Iberiabank Corphas traded in a range of $34.22 to $81.86 and are now at $34.85. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.76% lower and 3.09% lower over the past week, respectively.

Potential upside of 158.5% exists for Iberiabank Corp, based on a current level of $34.85 and analysts' average consensus price target of $90.10. Iberiabank Corp shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $68.03 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $72.54.

