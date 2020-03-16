Shares of Huntington Banc Has Fallen Below Previous 52-Week Low

Huntington Banc (NASDAQ:HBAN) traded at a new 52-week low today of $7.75. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 649,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 12.4 million shares.

Potential upside of 119.2% exists for Huntington Banc, based on a current level of $7.84 and analysts' average consensus price target of $17.18. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $13.33 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $13.87.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a multi-state bank holding company. The Company's subsidiaries provide full-service commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking, automobile financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust, brokerage, customized insurance service programs, and other financial products and services.

In the past 52 weeks, Huntington Banc share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $7.75 and a high of $15.63 and are now at $7.84. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.7% while the 50-day MA has declined 4.2%.

