Shares of Humana Inc Has Fallen Below Previous 52-Week Low

Shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) traded today at $225.33, breaking its 52-week low. So far today approximately 308,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 1.6 million shares.

Over the past year, Humana Inchas traded in a range of $225.33 to $385.00 and are now at $228.00. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 3.2%.

Humana Inc has overhead space with shares priced $228.00, or 24.9% below the average consensus analyst price target of $303.67. Humana Inc shares should first meet resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $307.72 and find additional resistance at the 50-day MA of $342.12.

Humana Inc. is a managed health care company with medical members located in the United States and Puerto Rico. The Company offers coordinated health care through health maintenance organizations, preferred provider organizations, point-of-service plans, and administrative services products. Humana offers its products to employer groups, government-sponsored plans, and individuals.

