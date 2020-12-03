Shares of Hudson Pacific P Has Fallen Below Previous 52-Week Low

Shares of Hudson Pacific P (NYSE:HPP) traded today at $24.77, breaking its 52-week low. Approximately 108,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 1.2 million shares.

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. operates as a real estate company. The Company focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring office and state of the art media and entertainment properties. Hudson Pacific Properties serves customers in Northern and Southern California.

Over the past year, Hudson Pacific Phas traded in a range of $24.77 to $38.81 and are now at $24.77. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.3%.

Potential upside of 51.6% exists for Hudson Pacific P, based on a current level of $24.77 and analysts' average consensus price target of $37.56. The stock should find initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $34.81 and further resistance at its 50-day MA of $35.86.

