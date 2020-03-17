Shares of Hudson Pacific P Fall to a New 52-Week Low

Hudson Pacific P (NYSE:HPP) traded at a new 52-week low today of $20.16. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 260,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 1.2 million shares.

Hudson Pacific P (NYSE:HPP) has potential upside of 78.4% based on a current price of $21.05 and analysts' consensus price target of $37.56. Hudson Pacific P shares should first meet resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $34.66 and find additional resistance at the 50-day MA of $35.09.

Over the past year, Hudson Pacific Phas traded in a range of $20.16 to $38.81 and are now at $21.05. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.1%.

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. operates as a real estate company. The Company focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring office and state of the art media and entertainment properties. Hudson Pacific Properties serves customers in Northern and Southern California.

