Shares of Howard Hughe Fall to a New 52-Week Low

Shares of Howard Hughe (NYSE:HHC) traded at a new 52-week low today of $44.54. Approximately 70,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 235,000 shares.

The Howard Hughes Corporation develops real estate. The Company manages master planned communities, shopping malls, and mixed-use developments throughout the United States.

Over the past year, Howard Hughehas traded in a range of $44.54 to $135.42 and are now at $44.89. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.8% while the 50-day MA has declined 4.7%.

Howard Hughe (NYSE:HHC) has potential upside of 249.7% based on a current price of $44.89 and analysts' consensus price target of $157.00. Howard Hughe shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $112.65 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $118.42.

