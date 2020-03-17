Shares of Host Hotels & Re Has Fallen Below Previous 52-Week Low

Host Hotels & Re (NYSE:HST) traded at a new 52-week low today of $8.74. Approximately 3.7 million shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 11.1 million shares.

There is potential upside of 145.6% for shares of Host Hotels & Re based on a current price of $8.60 and an average consensus analyst price target of $21.12. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $15.95 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $16.99.

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. is a real estate trust. The Trust which owns or holds controlling interests in upscale and luxury full-service hotel lodging properties in areas that include Washington, D.C., Toronto and Calgary, Canada, Mexico City, Mexico and Santiago, Chile, as well as Italy, Spain, Poland, Belgium, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom.

Over the past year, Host Hotels & Rehas traded in a range of $8.74 to $19.99 and are now at $8.60. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.7% lower and 2.85% lower over the past week, respectively.

