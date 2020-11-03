Shares of Host Hotels & Re Fall to a New 52-Week Low

Shares of Host Hotels & Re (NYSE:HST) traded at a new 52-week low today of $11.71. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 1.7 million shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 9.4 million shares.

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. is a real estate trust. The Trust which owns or holds controlling interests in upscale and luxury full-service hotel lodging properties in areas that include Washington, D.C., Toronto and Calgary, Canada, Mexico City, Mexico and Santiago, Chile, as well as Italy, Spain, Poland, Belgium, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom.

Host Hotels & Re (NYSE:HST) has potential upside of 79.3% based on a current price of $11.78 and analysts' consensus price target of $21.12. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $16.56 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $17.15.

Over the past year, Host Hotels & Rehas traded in a range of $11.71 to $19.99 and are now at $11.78. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.6% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.1%.

