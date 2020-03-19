Shares of Home Bancshares Has Fallen Below Previous 52-Week Low

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) traded at a new 52-week low today of $11.80. So far today approximately 74,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 849,000 shares.

Home Bancshares has overhead space with shares priced $12.35, or 54.7% below the average consensus analyst price target of $27.29. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $18.20 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $18.62.

In the past 52 weeks, Home Bancshares share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $11.80 and a high of $21.04 and are now at $12.35. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 2%.

Home BancShares Inc. is a bank holding company whose subsidiaries provide a range of commercial and retail banking services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals and municipalities. The Banks serve central Arkansas, and the Florida Keys and southwestern Florida.

