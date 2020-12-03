Shares of Hollyfrontier Co Fall Below Previous 52-Week Low

Shares of Hollyfrontier Co (NYSE:HFC) traded at a new 52-week low today of $19.36. So far today approximately 245,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 2.9 million shares.

Hollyfrontier Co share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $58.88 and the current low of $19.36 and are currently at $19.84 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.6% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.8%.

Hollyfrontier Co (NYSE:HFC) has potential upside of 208.7% based on a current price of $19.84 and analysts' consensus price target of $61.25. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $42.15 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $47.51.

HollyFrontier Corporation, through its affiliates, refines, transports, stores, and markets petroleum products. The Company's refineries produce light products such as gasoline, diesel fuel, and jet fuel which are marketed in the southwestern United States, northern Mexico, and Montana.

