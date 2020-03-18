Shares of Hilton Worldwide Has Fallen Below Previous 52-Week Low

Shares of Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) traded today at $51.75, breaking its 52-week low. So far today approximately 1.2 million shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 4.4 million shares.

Potential upside of 74.5% exists for Hilton Worldwide, based on a current level of $52.89 and analysts' average consensus price target of $92.30. Hilton Worldwide shares should first meet resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $98.74 and find additional resistance at the 50-day MA of $103.15.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services. Hilton Worldwide Holdings owns and manages hotels, resorts, and time share properties globally.

Hilton Worldwide share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $115.48 and the current low of $51.75 and are currently at $52.89 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.3% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.3%.

