Shares of Highwoods Prop Fall to a New 52-Week Low

Shares of Highwoods Prop (NYSE:HIW) traded at a new 52-week low today of $30.82. Approximately 96,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 771,000 shares.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Highwoods Prop have traded between the current low of $30.82 and a high of $52.76 and are now at $31.38. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.3%.

There is potential upside of 54.7% for shares of Highwoods Prop based on a current price of $31.38 and an average consensus analyst price target of $48.56. The stock should find initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $45.82 and further resistance at its 50-day MA of $48.73.

Highwoods Properties, Inc., with its operating partnership and subsidiaries, develops, manages, leases, and acquires suburban office and industrial properties. Highwoods Properties has expanded into markets throughout the southeastern and midwestern United States.

