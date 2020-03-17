Shares of Hexcel Corp Fall to a New 52-Week Low

Shares of Hexcel Corp (NYSE:HXL) traded at a new 52-week low today of $38.48. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 149,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 944,000 shares.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets reinforcement products, composite materials, and engineered products. The Company's products are used in the commercial aerospace, space and defense, electronics, general industrial, and recreation markets for a variety of end products. Hexcel operates around the world.

In the past 52 weeks, Hexcel Corp share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $38.48 and a high of $87.00 and are now at $38.48. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.2%.

There is potential upside of 88.5% for shares of Hexcel Corp based on a current price of $38.48 and an average consensus analyst price target of $72.54. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $70.67 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $76.84.

