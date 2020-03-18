Shares of Hewlett Packa Has Fallen Below Previous 52-Week Low

Shares of Hewlett Packa (NYSE:HPE) traded today at $7.43, breaking its 52-week low. Approximately 367,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 11.3 million shares.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides information technology solutions. The Company offers enterprise security, analytics and data management, applications development and testing, data center care, cloud consulting, and business process services. Hewlett Packard Enterprise serves customers worldwide.

Potential upside of 152.4% exists for Hewlett Packa, based on a current level of $7.54 and analysts' average consensus price target of $19.05. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $13.75 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $14.69.

Over the past year, Hewlett Packahas traded in a range of $7.43 to $17.59 and are now at $7.54. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 3% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.6%.

