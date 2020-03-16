Shares of Helmerich & Payn Has Fallen Below Previous 52-Week Low

Helmerich & Payn (NYSE:HP) traded today at a new 52-week low of $14.95. Approximately 174,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 2.6 million shares.

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. provides contract drilling of oil and gas wells in the Gulf of Mexico and South America. The Company operates land rigs and platform rigs.

Over the past year, Helmerich & Paynhas traded in a range of $14.95 to $64.80 and are now at $14.96. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 1.89% lower and 6.23% lower over the past week, respectively.

Helmerich & Payn (NYSE:HP) has potential upside of 344.1% based on a current price of $14.96 and analysts' consensus price target of $66.44. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $39.90 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $42.43.

