Shares of Healthcare Rlty Fall Below Previous 52-Week Low

Healthcare Rlty (NYSE:HR) traded today at a new 52-week low of $27.56. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 211,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 1.4 million shares.

Healthcare Rlty has overhead space with shares priced $28.77, or 5.5% below the average consensus analyst price target of $30.43. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $33.44 and subsequent resistance at its 50-day MA of $35.23.

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that integrates owning, managing, financing, and developing properties associated with the delivery of clinical and outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States.

In the past 52 weeks, Healthcare Rlty share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $27.56 and a high of $37.97 and are now at $28.77. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.6% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

