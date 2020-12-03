Shares of Hca Healthcare I Fall Below Previous 52-Week Low

Shares of Hca Healthcare I (NYSE:HCA) traded at a new 52-week low today of $103.29. Approximately 127,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 2.1 million shares.

HCA Healthcare, Inc. offers health care services. The Hospital provides diagnosis, treatments, consultancy, nursing, surgeries, and other services, as well as medical education, physician resource center, and training programs. HCA Healthcare serves patients in the United States.

Hca Healthcare I has overhead space with shares priced $105.18, or 7.4% below the average consensus analyst price target of $113.63. The stock should find initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $133.68 and further resistance at its 50-day MA of $141.99.

Over the past year, Hca Healthcare Ihas traded in a range of $103.29 to $151.97 and are now at $105.18. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1.3%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Hca Healthcare I and will alert subscribers who have HCA in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.