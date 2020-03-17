Shares of Hb Fuller Co Fall Below Previous 52-Week Low

Hb Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL) traded at a new 52-week low today of $27.53. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 145,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 360,000 shares.

Over the past year, Hb Fuller Cohas traded in a range of $27.53 to $52.40 and are now at $29.60. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.38% lower and 2.79% lower over the past week, respectively.

H.B. Fuller Company manufactures and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, paints, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The Company's products are sold in countries that include North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific region, India, the Middle East, and Africa.

There is potential upside of 98.6% for shares of Hb Fuller Co based on a current price of $29.60 and an average consensus analyst price target of $58.80. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $44.99 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $46.47.

