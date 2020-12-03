Shares of Hawaiian Elec Has Fallen Below Previous 52-Week Low

Hawaiian Elec (NYSE:HE) traded at a new 52-week low today of $38.25. So far today approximately 109,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 531,000 shares.

Hawaiian Elec (NYSE:HE) is currently priced 12.8% above its average consensus analyst price target of $34.00. Hawaiian Elec shares should first meet resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $44.99 and find additional resistance at the 50-day MA of $47.21.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. is a diversified holding company that delivers a variety of services to the people of Hawaii. The Company's subsidiaries offer electric utilities, savings banks, and other businesses, primarily in the state of Hawaii.

Hawaiian Elec share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $50.55 and the current low of $38.25 and are currently at $39.00 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.5%.

