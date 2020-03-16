Shares of Hasbro Inc Has Fallen Below Previous 52-Week Low

Shares of Hasbro Inc (NASDAQ:HAS) traded at a new 52-week low today of $48.00. So far today approximately 175,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 1.6 million shares.

Hasbro, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets toys, games, interactive software, puzzles, and infant products internationally. The Company's products include a variety of games, including traditional board, card, hand-held electronic, trading card, role-playing, and DVD games, as well as electronic learning aids and puzzles.

In the past 52 weeks, Hasbro Inc share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $48.00 and a high of $126.56 and are now at $49.52. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 4.5% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.9%.

There is potential upside of 97.2% for shares of Hasbro Inc based on a current price of $49.52 and an average consensus analyst price target of $97.67. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $93.50 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $104.64.

