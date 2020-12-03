Shares of Hanesbrands Inc Has Fallen Below Previous 52-Week Low

Shares of Hanesbrands Inc (NYSE:HBI) traded at a new 52-week low today of $9.16. Approximately 366,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 8.2 million shares.

Hanesbrands Inc has overhead space with shares priced $9.16, or 60.3% below the average consensus analyst price target of $23.06. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $13.81 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $15.00.

Hanesbrands, Inc. manufactures apparels and clothing products. The Company produces underwear, t-shirts, sport shirts, socks, bras, thermals, sweatshirts, sleepwear, and shoes for men, women, and children. Hanesbrands serves clients in the State of North Carolina.

In the past 52 weeks, Hanesbrands Inc share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $9.16 and a high of $19.10 and are now at $9.16. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.6%.

