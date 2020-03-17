Shares of Halliburton Co Fall to a New 52-Week Low

Shares of Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL) traded at a new 52-week low today of $5.66. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 6.3 million shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 20.2 million shares.

Halliburton Co has overhead space with shares priced $5.73, or 90.5% below the average consensus analyst price target of $60.37. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $19.78 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $20.75.

Halliburton Company provides energy and engineering and construction services, as well as manufactures products for the energy industry. The Company offers services and products and integrated solutions to customers in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas.

In the past 52 weeks, Halliburton Co share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $5.66 and a high of $32.30 and are now at $5.73. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 5.1% while the 200-day MA has slid 1.1%.

