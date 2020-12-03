Shares of Halliburton Co Fall Below Previous 52-Week Low

Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL) traded today at a new 52-week low of $6.88. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 1.6 million shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 17.3 million shares.

Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL) has potential upside of 754.4% based on a current price of $7.07 and analysts' consensus price target of $60.37. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $20.85 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $20.99.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Halliburton Co have traded between the current low of $6.88 and a high of $32.30 and are now at $7.07. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.1% while the 50-day MA has declined 4.5%.

Halliburton Company provides energy and engineering and construction services, as well as manufactures products for the energy industry. The Company offers services and products and integrated solutions to customers in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas.

