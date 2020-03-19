Shares of Graphic Packagin Fall to a New 52-Week Low

Graphic Packagin (NYSE:GPK) traded at a new 52-week low today of $11.03. Approximately 278,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 4.2 million shares.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Graphic Packagin have traded between the current low of $11.03 and a high of $16.95 and are now at $11.34. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.7% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

There is potential upside of 63.0% for shares of Graphic Packagin based on a current price of $11.34 and an average consensus analyst price target of $18.48. Graphic Packagin shares should first meet resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $14.89 and find additional resistance at the 50-day MA of $15.17.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company operates as an integrated provider of paperboard and integrated paperboard packaging solutions to multinational beverage and consumer products companies. The Company manufactures folding cartons for frozen and non-frozen food and beverage products.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Graphic Packagin and will alert subscribers who have GPK in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.