Shares of Graco Inc Has Fallen Below Previous 52-Week Low

Graco Inc (NYSE:GGG) traded today at a new 52-week low of $39.17. Approximately 108,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 955,000 shares.

There is potential upside of 20.7% for shares of Graco Inc based on a current price of $41.00 and an average consensus analyst price target of $49.50. Graco Inc shares should first meet resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $49.04 and find additional resistance at the 50-day MA of $52.36.

Graco Inc. supplies technology for the management of fluids in both industrial and commercial applications. The Company designs, manufactures, and markets systems to move, measure, control, dispense, and apply fluid materials. Graco's products are used for applying paints and coatings, high-pressure cleaning of equipment, and lubricating and maintaining vehicles, and other equipment.

In the past 52 weeks, Graco Inc share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $39.17 and a high of $56.99 and are now at $41.00. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.1% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

