Shares of Goldman Sachs Gp Fall to a New 52-Week Low

Shares of Goldman Sachs Gp (NYSE:GS) traded today at $148.91, breaking its 52-week low. So far today approximately 347,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 3.9 million shares.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., a bank holding company, is a global investment banking and securities firm specializing in investment banking, trading and principal investments, asset management and securities services. The Company provides services to corporations, financial institutions, governments, and high-net worth individuals.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Goldman Sachs Gp have traded between the current low of $148.91 and a high of $250.46 and are now at $148.91. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.16% lower and 1.8% lower over the past week, respectively.

Goldman Sachs Gp has overhead space with shares priced $148.91, or 45.7% below the average consensus analyst price target of $274.00. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $213.94 and subsequent resistance at its 50-day MA of $223.55.

