Shares of Goldman Sachs Gp Fall Below Previous 52-Week Low

Shares of Goldman Sachs Gp (NYSE:GS) traded today at $159.32, breaking its 52-week low. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 319,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 3.5 million shares.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., a bank holding company, is a global investment banking and securities firm specializing in investment banking, trading and principal investments, asset management and securities services. The Company provides services to corporations, financial institutions, governments, and high-net worth individuals.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Goldman Sachs Gp have traded between the current low of $159.32 and a high of $250.46 and are now at $159.71. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.12% lower and 1.4% lower over the past week, respectively.

Goldman Sachs Gp (NYSE:GS) has potential upside of 71.6% based on a current price of $159.71 and analysts' consensus price target of $274.00. Goldman Sachs Gp shares should first meet resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $214.48 and find additional resistance at the 50-day MA of $229.22.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Goldman Sachs Gp on January 27th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $237.00. Since that call, shares of Goldman Sachs Gp have fallen 27.5%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.