Shares of Geo Group Inc/Th Fall Below Previous 52-Week Low

Shares of Geo Group Inc/Th (NYSE:GEO) traded today at $10.54, breaking its 52-week low. Approximately 593,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 1.2 million shares.

In the past 52 weeks, Geo Group Inc/Th share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $10.54 and a high of $24.03 and are now at $11.34. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.6% lower and 0.78% lower over the past week, respectively.

Geo Group Inc/Th (NYSE:GEO) has potential upside of 146.9% based on a current price of $11.34 and analysts' consensus price target of $28.00. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $16.28 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $17.27.

The GEO Group, Inc. operates private correctional facilities located mostly in the United States, but also in Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and South Africa. The Company offers educational programs, vocational training, and rehabilitation therapy services.

