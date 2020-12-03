Shares of Genpact Ltd Fall Below Previous 52-Week Low

Genpact Ltd (NYSE:G) traded at a new 52-week low today of $32.50. Approximately 133,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 1.2 million shares.

Over the past year, Genpact Ltdhas traded in a range of $32.50 to $45.20 and are now at $33.40. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.9%.

Genpact Limited designs and manages business operations to manage risk and compliance. The Company focuses on the areas of finance and procurement, financial services account servicing, claims management, regulatory affairs, and industrial asset optimization. Genpact operates worldwide.

Genpact Ltd (NYSE:G) has potential upside of 2.1% based on a current price of $33.40 and analysts' consensus price target of $34.10. The stock should find initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $40.08 and further resistance at its 50-day MA of $42.50.

