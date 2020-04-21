Shares of General Mills In Rise to a New 52-Week High

Shares of General Mills In (NYSE:GIS) traded at a new 52-week high today of $61.06. Approximately 223,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 7 million shares.

Over the past year, General Mills In has traded in a range of $46.59 to $61.06 and is now at $60.62, 30% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.9%.

General Mills, Inc. manufactures and markets branded and packaged consumer foods worldwide. The Company also supplies branded and unbranded food products to the foodservice and commercial baking industries.

General Mills In (NYSE:GIS) is currently priced 17.2% above its average consensus analyst price target of $50.17. The stock should discover initial support at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $53.89 and subsequent support at its 200-day MA of $53.39.

