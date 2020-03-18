Shares of General Dynamics Fall to a New 52-Week Low

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) traded today at a new 52-week low of $122.17. Approximately 89,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 2.1 million shares.

General Dynamics Corporation is a diversified defense company. The Company offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation, combat vehicles, weapons systems, munitions, shipbuilding design and construction, information systems, and technologies.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of General Dynamics have traded between the current low of $122.17 and a high of $193.76 and are now at $122.32. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.5% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.2%.

There is potential upside of 104.7% for shares of General Dynamics based on a current price of $122.32 and an average consensus analyst price target of $250.38. General Dynamics shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $174.21 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $179.59.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for General Dynamics and will alert subscribers who have GD in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.