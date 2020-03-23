Shares of General Dynamics Fall Below Previous 52-Week Low

Shares of General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) traded today at $108.50, breaking its 52-week low. Approximately 173,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 2.3 million shares.

Potential upside of 129.6% exists for General Dynamics, based on a current level of $109.05 and analysts' average consensus price target of $250.38. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $170.42 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $178.84.

General Dynamics Corporation is a diversified defense company. The Company offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation, combat vehicles, weapons systems, munitions, shipbuilding design and construction, information systems, and technologies.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of General Dynamics have traded between the current low of $108.50 and a high of $193.76 and are now at $109.05. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.6% lower and 3.29% lower over the past week, respectively.

