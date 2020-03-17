Shares of Gartner Inc Has Fallen Below Previous 52-Week Low

Shares of Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) traded at a new 52-week low today of $89.68. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 75,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 1.1 million shares.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Gartner Inc have traded between the current low of $89.68 and a high of $171.77 and are now at $92.14. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.1% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.5%.

Gartner Inc has overhead space with shares priced $92.14, or 32.8% below the average consensus analyst price target of $137.11. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $146.30 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $149.29.

Gartner, Inc. provides research and analysis on the computer hardware, software, communications, and related information technology industries. The Company's business segments includes research, consulting, measurement, events, and executive programs.

